Video shows SunTrust armed robbery suspect

Memphis Police Department is investigating a bank robbery at SunTrust Bank. Police are hoping video surveillance inside the bank can help track down the bank robber.

Emergency crews rushed to the bank on Highway 64 just before 10 a.m.

MPD said a man over 6 feet tall wearing a black bandana over his face, a brown or dark colored hoodie, and black pants, ran into the bank. He had a long barrel handgun with a brown handle.

After robbing the bank, the man ran westbound through the parking lot.

Workers inside the bank are shaken up, but no one was injured. Customers were shocked to hear what happened.

"I was kind of shocked," customer Marilyn Birmingham said. "When I drove up, I said what in the world is happening? Then I saw the tape and I thought oh my goodness, the bank has been robbed."

Investigators said multiple agencies spent the day working to track down the individual.

"I'm kind of glad I'm putting it (deposit) in after the fact because whoever robbed the thing is not going to get the money I'm getting ready to put in there," customer Steve McOrick said.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.