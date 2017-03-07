VIDEO: What are the metrics that matter?

Industry leaders talk about creativity in the age of precision marketing. (Source: Comscore)

In the digital world, has technology distorted the fundamentals of marketing?

That's the question Comscore asked the VP of Media for Dr. Pepper Snapple Group. How important is creativity in the age of precision marketing? Watch the video to see her answer.

Featured in this video:

Aaron Fetters SVP, comScore

SVP, comScore Blaise D'Sylva VP, Media, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

VP, Media, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group Lyle Schwartz Managing Partner, GroupM

Managing Partner, GroupM Jon Suarez-Davis Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Krux

Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer, Krux Julie Fleischer Managing Director, Retail, OMD

Managing Director, Retail, OMD Charlie Chappell Sr. Director, Global Integrated Media, The Hershey Company

