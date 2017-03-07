Suspects crash truck into business during robbery

The suspects crashed near Orchi Rd and Berkshire Rd (Source: WMC Action News 5)

The suspects left their still-running truck at Ace Cash Express (Source: WMC Action News 5)

A business was robbed on Tuesday after the suspects crashed a truck through the wall of the building in order to gain access.

Memphis Police Department said the suspects drove their truck into the front of Ace Cash Express on Jackson Avenue around 11:20 a.m. before getting out of the truck and stealing items from the store.

One person was hit by the truck. The extent of that person's injuries are unknown.

The suspects fled the scene in a black Nissan, leaving the still-running truck inside the building.

Minutes later, officers learned that a black Nissan Juke crashed onto a lawn near Orchi Road and Berkshire Avenue. Three people carrying TVs ran from the car.

"I was just trying to see if they were open or not," customer Sarah Wilson said.

Wilson said she came to the Ace Cash Express to do some business Tuesday when she was greeted by a massive hole in the wall, a truck in the store, and a crazy burglary plot.

"Man, I been living here since 1940. It's like the wind blowing. It happens; this is the neighborhood," Clay Calhaun said.

Tuesday night, MPD released video of the three suspects walking through a parking lot:

No suspects are in custody at this time, but three male suspects have been identified.

The suspects are described as:

Suspect #1: 5’5”-5’6”, 155-160 lbs., slim build, wearing dark hoodie, dark clothing, medium complexioned, last seen running on Berskhire near Graggland.

Suspect #2: 5’5- 5’6”, 155-160 lbs., slim build, wearing dark hoodie, medium complexioned, last seen running at Berskhire near Graggland

Suspect #3: medium build, wearing gray beanie cap, dark clothing, last seen running at Berskhire near Graggland

