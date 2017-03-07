Grandmother, 5-year-old granddaughter found stuck in mud

Crittenden County Sheriff's Department found a woman and her 5-year-old granddaughter who were last seen on Monday evening.

According to CCSD, Tracy Maxwell, 54, and Jaci Stone, 5, were last seen at the child's great-grandmother's house on Hwy 42 in the Heifer Community.

CCSD said the two were found by a search helicopter. They were stuck in the mud.

