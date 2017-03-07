Medications from St. Jude among items stolen in burglary

A vehicle parked at a Memphis hotel was burglarized on Monday. The owner of the vehicle told Memphis Police Department that a St. Jude bag containing several months' supply of medication was among the items stolen.

Edna Trujillo is in Memphis for her 4-year-old daughter Camielle's brain cancer treatment at St. Jude. Monday night, they stayed the night at Holiday Inn on Union Avenue and woke up to a devastating car burglary.

The vehicle was parked at Holiday Inn Express when someone punched the driver-side door lock to get inside.

"Get ready for her first appointment, everything is gone," Trujillo said. "They took everything from her--clothes, her shoes, her leg brace."

In addition to the bag of medications for the little girl's cancer treatments, a new PlayStation 4, various games, clothing, and a piece of St. Jude luggage were also stolen. The girl's leg brace was stolen that helps her with physical therapy. According to Trujillo, the leg brace could take up to a month to replace.

"Why would they steal it? Her stuff from St. Jude. She had a suitcase that said St. Jude," Trujillo said.

The man suspected of breaking into the vehicle was seen driving a maroon Chevrolet Suburban. The suburban's left-rear brake light was out and it's possible the right tail light was also out. There was damage to the driver's side door and there could be right-rear quarter panel damage from hitting the victim's vehicle during the burglary.

Trujillo said she is staying strong for her daughter despite being scared at first and losing their items.

St. Jude released a statement that said, in part:

"We would replace the medications for the patient and help in any way we can. We are always focused on maintaining the health, safety, and well-being of our patients."

If you have any information about the burglary, contact Memphis Police Department.

If you would like to donate to the family, you can click here to donate.

