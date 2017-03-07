Homeowner shoots man accused of multiple home burglaries

A man is charged in at least two home burglaries that took place early Tuesday morning.

Emmanuel Lane, 28, was arrested Tuesday for the string of home burglaries.

“I went to my closet, cocked my gun and shot him. He was right here,” Wendell Hines said.

Hines said he shot Lane after he broke into his home on Sturgeon Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

“You ain't fixing to take nothing from my mom, my fiancé, my kids; I'm taking whoever out. Period,” Hines said.

Hines said he was getting ready for work, and in a split second, fired three shots.

“Just as soon as it happened, he's lucky I didn't have my glasses on. He's blessed. Hopefully he'll learn from this,” Hines said.

Moments before Lane was shot, he reportedly broke into a home next door where a woman was inside with her daughters and grandson. They hid in a closet and called 911.

Neighbors said Lane did not steal anything and described him as wild and possibly suffering from mental health challenges.

He went to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

“He had to be strong or something to go through two storm doors,” neighbor Walter Saffold said.

Hines has seen Lane around the neighborhood before, and said Lane would be wise not to come back around.

“You're in our house now,” Hines said. “I have every right. He come by again I'm going to do the same thing. He might not make it next time.”

Lane is charged with aggravated burglary and attempted aggravated burglary.

