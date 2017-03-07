Man pleads guilty to 2014 shooting death of 31-year-old

A man pleaded guilty to the death of a 31-year-old on Tuesday.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said Samuel Hernendez, 29, entered a guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter in Criminal Court to the 2014 shooting death of Santos Castillo.

Castillo, a native of El Salvador, was shot several times outside a party around 5 a.m. on March 16, 2014, in the 2400 block of Reed Avenue near Wells Station Road.

