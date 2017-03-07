Remains discovered in Panola County believed to belong to missing man

Bartlett Police Department believes the man who went missing from his Hickory Hill liquor store is dead.

Human remains found in Panola County are believed to be that of Sanjay Patel, who has been missing since October 1.

According to the Panola County coroner, the remains were found on Saturday, Feb. 25, in a wooded area near Pope, Mississippi.

Cadaver dogs were brought in the following Thursday to assist in the investigation. That's when additional remains were found.

Sanjay Patel's family said Bartlett Police Department believes the remains belong to Patel. The medical examiner has not yet confirmed the identity of the remains.

The last man who saw Patel alive was found dead in his Bartlett home 10 days after Patel was reported missing.

