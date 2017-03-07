Bill seeks to name new TBI crime lab, headquarters after fallen agent

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents are investigating the death of one of their own.

Mid-South law enforcement officers will honor fallen Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent De'Greaun Frazier with a Sea of Blue Tuesday.

A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Wednesday.

A move from state leaders could leave a lasting honor and memorial for the first Tennessee Bureau of Investigations agent killed in the line of duty.

A new facility in the works for Jackson, TN, could bear the name of Mid-South native DeGreaun Frazier when it begins operations in 2018.

"It really warms my heart to know that there are people out there that do care about law enforcement," Frazier's widow, Shannon Frazier, said.

Frazier was killed in the line of duty while working an undercover drug operation last August, making him the first TBI agent killed in the line of duty.

"I'm just grateful for all the love and all the support that everyone's been showing me," Shannon Frazier said.

Before he was a TBI agent, Frazier worked for the Millington Police Department, University of Memphis campus police, and as a reserve deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.

"DeGreaun was a Collierville resident. His family still lives there," TN State Senator Mark Norris (R-Collierville) said.

Senate Majority Leader Mark Norris introduced a bill to name the new TBI crime lab and regional headquarters in Madison County after Agent Frazier.

"It'll be on the outside of the building. We're going to name the entire facility for him in honor of his service and sacrifice," Norris said.

The legislation has passed the senate and is expected to pass the house. When the facility opens its doors in 2018, it will preserve the memory of the 35-year-old husband and father of two who gave his life protecting and serving others.

