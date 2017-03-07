Police investigate after middle schooler jumped, robbed at school

A 7th grade student was robbed and attacked while at school on Monday.

"I don't play when it comes to my daughters, period," Andrae Mack said.

Mack is the father of three girls and said he has no tolerance for what happened to one of his daughters at school Monday.

"A few people jumped on her and stepped on her and kicked her a few times," Mack said.

Mack's daughter is a 14-years-old 7th grader at Hanley Middle School. Police said four of her classmates attacked her and tried to rob her of her $20.

The money was eventually found behind the school dumpster.

"Of course it bothered me. My child was being jumped on by some guys," Mack said. "I don't condone men putting their hands on women or any of that."

Mack said his daughter was jumped, kicked, and stepped on several times. She was even taken to the hospital as a precaution on Monday, but she was back at school Tuesday.

Mack wants to see consequences for the boys' actions.

"They don't have to go to jail. I don't want them to go to jail, but I need them to know this is a serious matter," Mack said.

He said he has a Friday meeting planned with Hanley's principal and the attackers' parents. He is hoping to work things out and send a strong message.

"I don't want to send anybody's child to jail. I just want them to know this is not going to happen," Mack said.

Aspire Public Schools issued the following statement on the incident:

At Aspire Hanley Middle School, we take the well-being and safety of our students seriously. Having a safe and nurturing environment for our students to learn is our number one priority. We are conducting an internal investigation on what happened between students in a middle school classroom. We are also working with the Memphis Police Department. Based on results of those investigations, we will determine the next steps for each student. No serious injuries occurred during this incident, and all students were back in school today. We have a follow-up meeting scheduled with the parents and the involved students as a part of our restorative justice practices.

