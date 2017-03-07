Group works to keep Ole Miss cat population safe, healthy

A group at Ole Miss is working to help feral felines around the campus while at the same time, trying to combat the problem.

Tobi Ku organized Project FURR, also known as Feline University Rebel Rescuers. The group helps to spay, neuter, and feed the cats on a regular basis while working with other animal care groups.

"We can keep these cats from being euthanized, we can provide humane care for them,” Ku said. "We will locate them on campus, work together to trap them, take them to the vet to get fixed, bring them back here so they can live out their lives, and then maintain these feeding stations."

Cats that have been cared for by Project FURR have their ear clipped in order to differentiate them from other strays.

The project helps students like Cavanah Lynch feel more comfortable about the cats being on campus.

"I really do like cats, but they look like they need a bath,” Lynch said.

Connie Parham is Project FURR's treasurer. She hopes to get more students involved.

“The problem with student help is there's no continuity because they come and go every four years. So, we're always looking more students to get involved,” Parham said.

