A Better Mid-South: Making things right

They signed up to donate their services after they saw Chief Consumer Investigator Andy Wise's investigation of unlicensed contractors who cheated a paralyzed veteran out of more than $40,000.

Editorial by Tracey Rogers, Vice-President and General Manager of WMC Action News 5

When someone took advantage of a paralyzed veteran, Andy Wise brought this to light, and help came in full force.

Andy shared the story of 83-year-old Army veteran Earnest Sanders Jr.

Sanders hired two unlicensed contractors to build a driveway and garage to help him with his disability and store his late wife's belongings.

Sanders was paralyzed in a car accident that killed his wife Ora Lee.

Sanders paid these contractors $40,000. They took his money and left him with a leaking garage that destroyed his late wife's stuff.

But that's not the end of the story.

Todd Hart of Hart Family Construction Company was upset. He started calling for help.

Thirteen contractors are now working together to make this right for a man who gave his all for his country and didn't deserve this.

I have posted all of the contractors who are now stepping in to help Mr. Sanders on my Facebook page, A Better Mid-South.

Thank you to every single person who is helping and offered to help make this right. You are making this A Better Mid-South.

