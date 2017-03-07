1 injured in convenience store shooting in Helena-West Helena

Helena-West Helena police are investigating a shooting that caused one person to be airlifted to Regional Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the shooting happened at Agency Food Mart just after 4 p.m.

The victim ran a block from the store before he collapsed from his injuries.

Police are searching for the individual who pulled the trigger and sent the victim to the hospital.

The victim is listed in stable condition and investigators are calling this a domestic shooting.

