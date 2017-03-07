5-year-old discovers potentially dangerous water leak

John Bryan Hofstetter, Kindergartner at Collierville Elementary, is pictured holding his Certificate of Appreciation with Richard Mills (L) Utilities Division Manager and Bo Cox (R) Assistant Utilities Division Manager. (Source: Town of Collierville)

Five-year-old John Bryan Hofstetter was outside with his grandmother when he noticed something unusual near his home.

“Nunu (grandmother) and me were in the creek and saw water bubbling up, so I told everybody,” he said.

Collierville Public Services came to the area to find a water leak.

Collierville officials said a storm drain pipe was on top of a water main, causing the water to rust. Officials said the issue came from wear and tear of aging infrastructure and is not uncommon.

However, discovering the leak that early is rare.

Thanks to John Bryan’s discovery, the city was able to save a large amount of water from going to waste and stop nearby utilities to peoples’ homes from being damaged.

Collierville Public Services awarded John Bryan for the discovery, giving him a chance to operate heavy equipment, and giving him a personalized hard hat and safety vest.

He even received a certificate for “outstanding citizenship and lasting contribution to the Public Utilities Division.”

Awesome job, John Bryan!

