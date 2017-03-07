Woman accidentally shoots self inside Kroger

A woman accidentally shot herself inside a Memphis Kroger, according to Memphis Police Department.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday in the bathroom at Kroger on South Third Street. The woman had her 18-month-old with her.

The victim was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The child is OK and was not harmed.

Kroger issued the following statement:

Tonight, an unfortunate, isolated, accident occurred inside our Southgate Kroger Store. It saddens our Kroger family but we are happy to know the individual is recovering and no one else was harmed.

