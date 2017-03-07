Police search for man who robbed Southaven Rite Aid

A man robbed the Southaven Rite Aid Tuesday night.

Police said the man went into the store on Stateline Road and Millbranch Road at approximately 8 p.m. with his face covered.

The man robbed the store and then left on foot.

No one at the store was injured.

If anyone recognizes the man in the surveillance photo, you are asked to call Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or DeSoto County Crime Stoppers at 662-429-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.