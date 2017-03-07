MPD: Brother shoots sibling over missing food

A man is in critical condition after being shot Tuesday night.

Memphis Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Pillow Street.

MPD said two brothers, 39 years old and 28 years old respectively, were arguing about food missing from the refrigerator.

Officers said the 28-year-old brother grabbed a gun and shot the 39-year-old.

The injured brother was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The 28-year-old ran from the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

