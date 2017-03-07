Knife found at Horn Lake High School - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Knife found at Horn Lake High School

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
HORN LAKE, MS (WMC) -

Horn Lake Police Department said a knife was found at Horn Lake High School on Monday.

Police made an arrest for carrying a weapon on school property.

It’s unclear if the person with the knife was a student.

