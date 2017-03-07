Woman fights off would-be purse thief

A woman is recovering after fighting off a purse snatcher at a shopping plaza.

Police said the woman was attacked at the plaza off Summer Avenue, near White Station Road.

The woman said after getting out of her car, a man tried to grab her purse, dragging her to the ground.

The would-be thief would eventually run off without taking anything.

"Pay attention to what is going on, you know, before you get out of your vehicle and I even did all of those things and it still happened,” the victim said.

According to Memphis Police Department’s Cyber Watch, there have been 10 reported incidents in that shopping plaza in the last month and a half.

