Chick-Fil-A to open Bartlett location

Chick-Fil-A is set to open a new location in Bartlett.

The store is expected to open in about a year.

Mayor Keith McDonald said he is thrilled to have the restaurant come to Bartlett.

Chick-Fil-A may be eyeing a space in the Kroger shopping center on Kirby-Whitten Road.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.