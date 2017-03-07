Grizzlies players respond to loss vs Nets

Many Memphians are still bummed about the Grizzlies' demoralizing loss to the lowly Brooklyn Nets on Monday night at FedExForum.

The Grizz got beat at home by a team that had won only 10 games all season and looked bad doing it down the stretch with a final score of 122-109.

Coach David Fizdale gave his reasoning for tinkering with the lineup, limiting cornerstones Tony Allen and Zach Randolph's minutes.

"You know, I really don't know what to say." Zach Randolph said.

"Yeah, I was definitely surprised. It was surprising," Tony Allen added.

"We have a lot of guys here who have been through a lot, and I trust every one of them. We're going to do the right thing," Marc Gasol said.

The Grizzlies, who've lost four of their last six, next host the team directly in front of them in the playoff race, the LA Clippers, Thursday night at FedExForum.

