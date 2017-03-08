Lawson brothers earn post-season honors in AAC

As the University of Memphis prepares for the upcoming American Athletic Conference Tournament, two Tigers were named to All League teams.

To no one's surprise, both are named Lawson.

Sophomore Dedric Lawson was named First Team All AAC.

The former Hamilton High star finished second in the conference in scoring and first in rebounding.

His brother, K.J. Lawson, made the League's All-Rookie Team as a redshirt.

Look for more on the Lawson Brothers and the Tigers' preparation for the AAC Tournament Wednesday at 6 p.m. on WMC Action News 5.

