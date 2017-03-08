3 Memphis-area high school stars win TN Mr., Ms. Basketball awards

Three Memphis area high schoolers have earned a major nod for their accomplishments on the court.

Ashtyn Baker was named Miss Basketball in Division 2-A. Baker helped Lead Northpoint Christian to a second straight State Championship.

Chase Hayden of St. George's won Division 2-A Mr. Basketball for the second year in a row. Hayden guided the Gryphons to the finals in D2-A-.

Alex Lomax of East High School is the back-to-back Mr. Basketball award winner in AAA. Lomax and the defending State Champion Mustangs are back in the State Championships this year.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.