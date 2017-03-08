MFD responds to gas leak at American Way, Getwell - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MFD responds to gas leak at American Way, Getwell

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(Source: WMC Action News 5 archives) (Source: WMC Action News 5 archives)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Emergency crews contained a gas leak on American Way and Getwell Road.

The gas leak started around 4 a.m. Memphis Fire Department asked for MLGW to help them stop the leak.

Firefighters said there was a strong odor of gas in the area. Fire crews and MLGW shut off the leak and cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m.

It is unclear at this time what led to the gas leak.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly