MFD responds to gas leak at American Way, Getwell

Emergency crews contained a gas leak on American Way and Getwell Road.

The gas leak started around 4 a.m. Memphis Fire Department asked for MLGW to help them stop the leak.

Firefighters said there was a strong odor of gas in the area. Fire crews and MLGW shut off the leak and cleared the scene by 5:30 a.m.

It is unclear at this time what led to the gas leak.

