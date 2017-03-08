MPD investigates shooting at Bent Tree Apartments - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD investigates shooting at Bent Tree Apartments

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department investigated a shooting at the Bent Tree Apartments early Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on West Briarpark Drive.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured in the shooting.

