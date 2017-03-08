Midtown gas station robbed - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Midtown gas station robbed

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis Police Department is searching for the person or people who robbed a Midtown gas station.

MPD rushed to the Exxon station at Poplar Avenue and Mclean Boulevard just after 12 a.m.

No one is in custody at this time. No suspect description is available.

