Former U.S. Attorney Edward Stanton III joins a local law firm

A week after leaving office as the top federal prosecutor for Western Tennessee, Edward Stanton III has announced his next move.

In a recent news release, the Law Firm of Butler Snow says, "Butler Snow is pleased to announce Edward L. Stanton III –former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee – has joined the firm in its Memphis office."

Stanton will practice with the firm’s White Collar, Compliance and Government Investigations team and its Commercial Litigation Practice Group.

Mr. Stanton joins former U.S. Attorneys Jim Letten and James B. Tucker, as well a former Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephen C. Parker and Jonathan T. Skrmetti.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.