Robbers target Oakland gas station

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
OAKLAND, TN (WMC) -

Investigators are on the scene of a robbery at an Oakland, Tennessee gas station.

The robbers burst into the Texaco station on Highway 64 and tried to grab an ATM machine.

It is unclear if the robbers got away with any property or money.

No one is in custody at this time.

