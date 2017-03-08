Railroad Maintenance set to close Brunswick Road - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Railroad Maintenance set to close Brunswick Road

(Source: Pablo/Unsplash) (Source: Pablo/Unsplash)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Beginning Monday, March 13-15, Shelby County crews will close Brunswick Road between Jack Bond and Old Brownsville Roads for railroad maintenance.

Commuters should use Austin Peay Highway( Hwy 14) or Highway 385.

