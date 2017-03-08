Stolen car flips in Hickory Hill front yard

A car flipped in a front yard at Midsummer Way and Wandering Way in Hickory Hill on Wednesday.

Memphis Police Department said the car had been reported stolen before the crash.

Officers spotted the stolen car around 8:45 a.m. The driver then sped away from the officers and overturned when officers tried to pull him over.

"He hit the curb and I said 'Oh Lord, he's going to run into the house,'" witness Ray Rowland said. "Don't chase him through the neighborhood man."

Rowland has lived in Hickory Hill off Wandering Way Road for 20 years. He was sitting on his porch and saw the crash happen.

"They just pulled him out of the car, don't look like he was hurt or anything, and they put the handcuffs on him," Rowland said.

MPD said officers deny there was a pursuit.

"It's just a bad place, and we just need something to stop their speeding," homeowner Ronald Marshall said.

Marshall said the crash was like deja vu for him. He owns the home where the car wrecked out and said this is the fourth time it has happened.

"Somebody's going to end up getting killed," Marshall said.

He said he is most frustrated because he doesn't feel like enough has been done to stop the speeding through the neighborhood. He said many cars have come through and hit his home. That is one reason he chose to move for the safety of his family.

He put his home up for sale, patched up the bricks, and repaired his garage after the last accident. Then, two weeks ago, a driver ran down his cable box.

"I don't know if I'm going to get hit or my kids, my mom, so you know it's just time to get away from here," Marshall said.

The driver was taken into custody.

