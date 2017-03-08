Allegiant expands nonstop flights to Los Angeles - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Allegiant expands nonstop flights to Los Angeles

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Allegiant Air announced more flights from Memphis International Airport.

The airline said it will resume nonstop flights between Memphis and Los Angeles starting June 1.

The nonstop routes were previously only offered on a seasonal basis, but now the flights will be year round.

The flights will be offered twice a week. Tickets are on sale now at this website.

Allegiant flies out of Memphis to eight nonstop destinations, including Austin, Texas, Los Vegas, Nevada, and several locations in Florida.

Allegiant will also resume its seasonal flight to Destin, Florida. The flights begin May 18 and end September 5.

