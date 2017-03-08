Golfer Rickie Fowler visits Cardinal camp

The PGA's Rickie Fowler made a visit to the St. Louis Cardinals spring training facility in Jupiter, Florida this week, arriving in his Ferrari, according to MLB.com.

One of Fowler's connections to the Cardinals is prospect Patrick Wisdom. MLB.com reported that Wisdom is staying at Fowler's home in Jupiter during spring training. Fowler also attended Oklahoma State University with pitcher Tyler Lyons.

While at the facility, Fowler did some conditioning drills and had a bullpen session, telling MLB.com, "It's fun to be able to come hang and get away from the course. You need to have a little bit of life outside of just golf."

Fowler just won the Honda Classic golf tournament at the end of February.

