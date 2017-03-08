Batesville PD K-9 found safe

A missing Batesville police K-9 was found safe early Thursday morning.

Azzy, a 3-year-old German Shepard, went missing Tuesday night.

A citizen spotted her and called police. Officers came and picked her up.

Batesville PD asked residents not to try to catch her themselves.

"As far as I know, she should be friendly with people. But being a K-9 dog, I try to tell people to avoid contact with her,” Batesville deputy police chief Kerry Pittman said.

Police said Azzy was brought to a field to run around and get out of her kennel for a few minutes when she saw a deer nearby and ran after it.

"She wouldn't come back to him calling,” Pittman said.

According to animal rescue groups, a dog can travel up to 25 miles per day, which is why the search for Azzy included several officers.

Once Azzy was safe at home, BPD thanked the Mid-South for their help and prayers.

