Idaho boy credits 'angels' for helping him save his father's life

A boy from Idaho received an award for saving his father's life.

East Idaho News reports J.T. Parker, 8, freed his father from underneath a Toyota Prius on July 30.

Parker's father got trapped under the car when it fell off the jack holding it up. His son then jumped into action.

Parker, who weighs about 50 pounds, moved the jack and started jumping on it. After about 15 minutes, he was able to free his father.

Days later, Parker's family tried to get him to jack the car up again, but he was not able to do it.

When asked by an East Idaho News reporter why he thought he was able to do it when he father was trapped under the car, Parker responded: "Angels."

Months later, Parker was one of 11 people to receive the 2017 East Idaho Real Heroes award.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.