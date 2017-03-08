How to choose which streaming service is best for you

The battle of streaming services has been brewing for a few years now.

As more people cut the cord, people are turning to apps to handle their streaming. These include: YouTube, Playstation VUE and Sling.

These apps allow you to stream live television over the internet. They usually include some your favorite channel including ESPN, Travel channel, Food Network, HGTV and much more. They vary in price, but can range from $20-40 per month.

You actually watch WMC Action News 5 on most streaming devices. There is an app called NewsON and its free. Download it now for Roku.

Thursday morning on WMC Action News 5, we will show you the differences between Amazon Prime and Netflix including how much they cost, what you can use them on, and what the key differences are between both apps. The news starts at 4:30 A.M.

