Stray bullet breaks window at Memphis Public Library - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Stray bullet breaks window at Memphis Public Library

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Bullet fired during a robbery ended up inside the Memphis Public Library on Knight Arnold Road.

Memphis Police Department said two men in a Chevy Malibu robbed someone near the library around noon Wednesday.

During the robbery, the suspects fired shots. A bullet from the gun went through a window at the Memphis Public Library.

No injuries were reported during the robbery or inside the library from the stray bullet.

MPD said the robbery suspects are still at large.

