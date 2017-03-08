Stray bullet breaks window at Memphis Public Library

Bullet fired during a robbery ended up inside the Memphis Public Library on Knight Arnold Road.



Memphis Police Department said two men in a Chevy Malibu robbed someone near the library around noon Wednesday.



During the robbery, the suspects fired shots. A bullet from the gun went through a window at the Memphis Public Library.



No injuries were reported during the robbery or inside the library from the stray bullet.



MPD said the robbery suspects are still at large.



