'Armed and dangerous' Arkansas shooting suspect in custody

A man wanted for shooting another man in the neck is now in custody.

Helena-West Helena Police Department said Arkansas Department of Corrections Special Response team caught Andre Ewing, 35, in Melwood, Arkansas.

Ewing is the suspect in a shooting that happened in the area of Sebastian and North 2nd Street near A-Z Food Mart. Police said there were several witnesses to the shooting, including an off-duty police officer.

Investigators said Ewing shot a man in the back of the neck. That man was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a Memphis hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the shooting may be related to an ongoing dispute between the victim and the suspect.

