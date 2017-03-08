Man sentenced to 58 years for killing 2 men at nightclub in 2014 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man sentenced to 58 years for killing 2 men at nightclub in 2014

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Robert Taylor (Source: SCSO) Robert Taylor (Source: SCSO)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A man was sentenced to 58 years in prison after two people were shot and killed in a motorcycle club in 2014, according to Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.

Robert Taylor, 38, was sentenced to 25 years on two separate counts of second-degree murder and another eight years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Police said Taylor shot and killed 52-year-old Eric Whitaker and 26-year-old Jonathan Triplett, during the early morning hours of April 25, 2014, after an argument broke out at a club on Chelsea Avenue.

Witnesses say Taylor left the club after the altercation and came back with a weapon, shooting and killing the two victims.

