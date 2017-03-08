Man indicted for stabbing acquaintance as many as 36 times

One man is behind bars, accused of killing a man and leaving his body under a bridge.

A grand jury indicted a man Wednesday for the fatal October stabbing of an acquaintance, according to Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich.

Michael Walton, 37, is being held without bond in the Shelby County Jail after the grand jury indicted him of stabbing an acquaintance more than three dozen times. Walton was indicted on first-degree murder.

Investigators said Walton and Paxton Halliburton, 27, got into an argument October 1, 2016, at Walton's home. During that argument, Walton pulled a knife and stabbed Halliburton.

Halliburton's body was found two days later beneath the Wolf River Bridge on North Highland Street.

