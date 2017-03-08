Collierville baseball team, parents show support for coach after unknown diagnosis

When a medical emergency put Collierville's baseball coach David Culbertson off the field and into the hospital, team parents made it their mission to help.

Culbertson has been involved in the Collierville community for 15 years, according to parents. They said during a coaching clinic in California, an infection in his pancreas put him in the hospital. He is still in that hospital.

Brad Kornegay, the parent of one of Culbertson's players, said the coach will be out for an undetermined amount of time.

Wednesday, Kornegay and other parents met with members of the town's Chamber of Commerce, hoping the network of local businesses could help by donating to "Culbertson Counts," the fund created to lessen the burden of the coach's medical expenses.

"I promise you this though, he will recover, because he's a fighter and he won't quit," Kornegay said.

Parents and players said the coach isn't the type to ask for help, despite all the help he's given to the school and the community. Still, students want to give back to the man who's given them so much.

Culbertson's players said he is a coach in every sense of the word, supporting them on the field and off, which is why they said the news hit hard.

"Some of us even cried because we don't know what to expect," Braden Sutton said.

They hope to return the good will their coach installed within them.

"Thank you for everything you've done, and I hope you get better and I hope you can come back," Sutton said.

If you could like to donate to Culbertson Counts, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.