Tennessee man promoted to General in the Army National Guard

During a ceremony at the Hall of Flags in Nashville, Franklin resident, Kurtis J. Winstead, was promoted to the rank of Brigadier General in the Tennessee Army National Guard.

"If you look across this hall at all the soldiers and airmen present today, this is what it's all about", said Winstead, speaking to the large audience. "I'm honored to serve with each and every one of you."

Brig. Gen. Winstead began his career with the Tennessee National Guard in 1990 when he was commissioned as a lieutenant in the Judge Advocate General Corp.

Throughout his more than 26 years, Winstead served with distinction in numerous assignments culminating as the Senior Staff Judge Advocate at the Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville.

In 2005, as the Staff Judge Advocate of the 194th Engineer Brigade, he deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom III.

While serving as the Senior Judge Advocate, he was instrumental in forming a consolidated legal office that provided service to over five thousand Soldiers and Airmen spanning an area covering one half of Iraq and thus was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal.

In his current assignment he serves as the Director of the Joint Staff, Tennessee National Guard in Nashville. In this capacity he presides over the National Guard Staff representing both Army and Air capabilities, requirements, policy, plans, and programs in joint operations.

Winstead has been a practicing attorney for over 28 years and is a founding member of Rudy Winstead Turner, PLLC in Nashville.

He is an avid supporter of veterans’ issues and as such, was honored as the 2012 Civic Leader of the Year during the America's Future Series in Nashville.

Winstead grew up in the east Tennessee community of Rogersville and currently resides in Williamson Countywhere he and wife Beth are active members of the community. They have two daughters, Bridget and Mary Hannah.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.