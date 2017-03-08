7 Gangster Disciples plead guilty on violent crimes

Three Gangster Disciples members were each sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for their role in a 2014 shooting.

Seven members of the Gangster Disciples pleaded guilty following an incident where they shot children at an apartment complex.

According to investigators, Florence Anthony got into an altercation with some people at Hillview Apartments in Memphis on June 21, 2014.

Investigators said Anthony and fellow gang member Brandon Milton went to the apartments to retaliate. Milton fired at least three shots at a group of people, but no one was hit.

Since nobody was hit, the gang's security team was called in to plan further retaliation.

Later that same day, Edwin Carvin, Robert Mallory, Tony Coburn, Erik Reese, and Ranito Allen went back to the apartments to retaliate against rival gang members.

The Gangster Disciples members went through the apartments firing shots, hitting four children and one adult male.

All five victims survived but sustained serious injuries.

All seven Gangster Disciples were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for numerous charges, including violent crimes in aid of racketeering and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

All of the gang members will be sentenced within the next several weeks. Each person faces up to life in federal prison and a fine of $250,000.

The Gangster Disciples is made up of both men and women and started in the 1970s in Chicago when two different Chicago-based groups aligned to form the Gangster Disciples.

Through decades of recruitment in neighborhoods, the gang spread and is now in 35 states - including Tennessee.

Investigators call the gang a "highly-structured organization" with a "militaristic structure."

In Tennessee, the gang divides itself into separate divisions based on the area code--the Memphis family known as the 901. But, even within the group, the gang further breaks itself down into zones - Memphis being Zone One, Shelby County Zone Two, Fayette County Zone Three and Tipton County Zone Four.

