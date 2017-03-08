3 students arrested after gun found at South Panola High School

Three students were arrested after one brought a gun to South Panola High School on Wednesday.

Batesville Police Chief Jimmy McCloud said an arrest was made after school leaders found the gun. Deputy Chief Pittman said two more students were arrested on Thursday.

All three students face expulsion, however, the gun was not displayed or fired.

“I have a son there in the eleventh grade and it's scary," said Amber Beard, who was surprised to have learned of the incident on Facebook rather than from the school district.

“I remember some things going on at school, but I never heard about someone bringing a gun to school,” former SPHS student Cassie Brooks said.

The South Panola School District issued the following statement:

"School resource officers located an unloaded firearm on a student at South Panola High School on the ninth-grade campus Wednesday, March 8, at approximately 1:45 p.m.



The student was taken into custody by the Batesville Police Department. Two other students face possible school discipline action relating to the incident.



All students were safe and unharmed.



“The safety of our students, faculty and staff is the number one priority of the South Panola School District,” SPSD Superintendent Tim Wilder said. “We are working in conjunction with the Batesville Police Department and we will take appropriate action to ensure this is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. South Panola School District policy states that any student found in possession of a firearm will face the recommendation of expulsion from school.”

Parents say that the statement should have been issued to them.

“I don’t think any parents were notified,” Beard said. “I think it was just a big hit on social media than it was a notification to parents.”

Batesville Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.

The students' names are not being released at this time.

