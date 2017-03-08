MPD to launch campaign to reduce pedestrian deaths - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

MPD to launch campaign to reduce pedestrian deaths

By Felicia Bolton
Connect
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
Patricia Burnett (Source: WMC Action News 5) Patricia Burnett (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

It's getting more dangerous to walk in Memphis.

According to Memphis Police Department, there has been an uptick in pedestrian deaths. Now, the department is ramping up efforts to keep pedestrians safe.

A new driver safety campaign is taking MPD Colonel Patricia Burnett from behind the desk and putting her in front of the green screen.

MPD and Shelby County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to create a campaign to spread awareness and reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

Burnett said MPD has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths in the city and across the state of Tennessee.

In 2015, 30 pedestrians were killed in Memphis. In 2016, 33 pedestrians were killed. So far in 2017, seven pedestrians have been killed, which MPD said is more than usually seen through the first three months of the year. 

"It's important to us all, because we are all are pedestrians and so that means that--at some point in the day--we all run the risk of being a pedestrian fatality," Burnett said.

MPD said there are a few simple steps everyone can take that may help save their lives:

  • Cross at the intersection
  • Walk within designated cross walks
  • Only walk when traffic signals allow it 
  • Pay attention to our surroundings

The video campaign created by MPD, SCSO, and Tennessee Highway Safety Office can be seen here.

The official campaign is scheduled to launch in April.

