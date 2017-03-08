MPD to launch campaign to reduce pedestrian deaths

It's getting more dangerous to walk in Memphis.

According to Memphis Police Department, there has been an uptick in pedestrian deaths. Now, the department is ramping up efforts to keep pedestrians safe.

A new driver safety campaign is taking MPD Colonel Patricia Burnett from behind the desk and putting her in front of the green screen.

MPD and Shelby County Sheriff's Office teamed up with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office to create a campaign to spread awareness and reduce pedestrian injuries and fatalities.

Burnett said MPD has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths in the city and across the state of Tennessee.

In 2015, 30 pedestrians were killed in Memphis. In 2016, 33 pedestrians were killed. So far in 2017, seven pedestrians have been killed, which MPD said is more than usually seen through the first three months of the year.

"It's important to us all, because we are all are pedestrians and so that means that--at some point in the day--we all run the risk of being a pedestrian fatality," Burnett said.

MPD said there are a few simple steps everyone can take that may help save their lives:

Cross at the intersection

Walk within designated cross walks

Only walk when traffic signals allow it

Pay attention to our surroundings

The video campaign created by MPD, SCSO, and Tennessee Highway Safety Office can be seen here.

The official campaign is scheduled to launch in April.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.