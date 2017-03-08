Olive Branch Fresh Market delayed until Summer 2018 - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Olive Branch Fresh Market delayed until Summer 2018

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: Mid-South Retail Blog) (Source: Mid-South Retail Blog)
OLIVE BRANCH, MS (WMC) -

North Mississippi grocery shoppers will have to wait a while longer to shop at the Fresh Market.

The opening of the new store in Olive Branch has been delayed until Summer 2018.

The Olive Branch planning director said the delay is due to a change in ownership.

Fresh Market will anchor the east end of retail shops at Goodman Road and Pleasant Hill Road.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

