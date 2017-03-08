Potential jurors given 24-page questionnaire before Holly Bobo t - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Potential jurors given 24-page questionnaire before Holly Bobo trial

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Holly Bobo (Photo Source: Family) Holly Bobo (Photo Source: Family)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Hundreds of potential jurors are being evaluated for the Holly Bobo murder trial.

A judge asked 550 potential jurors to fill out a questionnaire ahead of jury selection, which begins April 5.

The exact questionnaire can be seen below:

It contains standard jury selection questions like, "Have you, a family member or close personal friend supported, or participated in any activities for Holly Bobo or her family?"

Final jury selection is scheduled for July 6. The judge said the jury will be sequestered for the trial, and cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom.

The judge also said he has been told the third man charged in this case, Jason Autry, will not need a trial date but did not elaborate as to why.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved. 

