Mississippi man charged with child exploitation

A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with one count of child exploitation.

William Eugene Wicker, Jr., 39, was arrested at his home Tuesday by investigators with the Attorney General's Cyber Crime Unit with assistance from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, according to Attorney General Jim Hood.

Investigators executed a search warrant following an investigation of Wicker’s online activity. Investigators discovered evidence that led to an arrest warrant being issued for Wicker.

Wicker was booked into the Warren County Jail with no bond set.

If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison and a $500,000 fine.

