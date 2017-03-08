Shots fired into woman's home while grandsons were inside

A grandmother said eight bullets hit her house Tuesday night as her two grandsons were inside getting ready for bed.

“When I heard the bullet shots, I said, ‘Get to the floor.’ So I crawled to make sure they were OK,” Valerie Abernathy said.

Abernathy said she was sitting on the couch when a bullet came through her living room wall and ended up going through a window. She said she is thankful her 10- and 16-year-old grandsons were safe in a back bedroom.

A neighbor’s camera captured surveillance he said showed a black or grey car driving by the home. In the video you can see a man in the backseat opening fire.

Abernathy said she has no idea who would have shot at her home.

“I haven't had any run ins with anyone. I don't know. It's hard to say,” she said.

WMC Action News 5 Investigators discovered within the past month, within a one mile radius of the Hickory Hill home, police have been called 67 times in response to 23 assaults, five burglaries, five car thefts, and other crime-related incidents.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.