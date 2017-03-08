Bakery donates time, money to give students special experience - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Bakery donates time, money to give students special experience

By Brix Fowler
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
(Source: WMC Action News 5) (Source: WMC Action News 5)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis business owner is taking her passion and turning it into a way to give back to the community.

"We're going to decorate cupcakes. That's what I do. I'm a baker," Kelsey Loebel said.

Loebel takes time away from her bakery, Confections & Connections, to pass her passion on to the children at the Harwood Center--a special education school in Memphis.

"This is just a fun activity to get involved, get to see the kids that we're helping," Loebel said.

Children at the Harwood Center have learning disabilities. When Loebel comes they are given a break from studies, so they can get hands-on in the kitchen.

"It's awesome. They do great work. We're excited to give back," Loebel said.

In addition to giving the students an outlet to express themselves and learn a new skill, Confections & Connections will donate 10 percent of its sales between January and March to the non-profit school.

That money will help families trying to enroll their loved ones into Harwood Center, which costs as much as $18,000 a year.

"Every little bit counts. This money will go towards programming for our children with special needs," Meredith Taylor of Harwood Center said.

This is not the first time Loebel has helped to raise money for a worthy cause. Since she opened her Collierville-based bakery two years ago, she has helped raise money for seven different causes.

