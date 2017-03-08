F.F.U.N. 'Stop the Killing' collaborates with local temple for c - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

F.F.U.N. 'Stop the Killing' collaborates with local temple for crime summit

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Freedom From Unnecessary Negatives (F.F.U.N.) "Stop the Killing"  collaborated with Christ Communion Temple C.O.G.I.C.  to host a Crime Summit Awareness initiative.

The theme of the summit is, "focus on Christ and not the crisis."

The initiative will be held on Saturday, March 11 from 10 a.m.- noon.

"The objective is to instruct, inspire and empower," according to C.O.G.I.C.

The event will be held at Christ Communion Temple, 1519 S. Lauderdale Street, Memphis TN. 38106.

The event is free and open to the public. Free food will also be served.

For additional information, contact Stevie Moore at 901-502-7387 or Claude Hines 901-859-8450.

